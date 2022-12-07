Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump?

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
Food safety in light of stage 6 loadshedding?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Lise Korsten Professor Co-Director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security
Today at 10:45
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Pastor Paul Phillips
pastor denver ohlsonn
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: Candlemaking
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melissa Louise - Founder & Interior Designer at Studio Melissa Louise
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Cape Flats musical , Oh What A Night, brings back our festive memories
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shadley Schroeder
Krista Jonas
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg. 9 December 2022 7:11 AM
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes. 9 December 2022 5:33 AM
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive. 9 December 2022 5:22 AM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen' Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture. 9 December 2022 6:19 AM
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
View all Business
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia. 9 December 2022 5:00 AM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition. 8 December 2022 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 8 December 2022 4:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump?

7 December 2022 2:40 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
New York
Trump Organization
Doanld Trump

CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits.

Clarence Ford spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.

Donald Trump's real estate company was found guilty of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities on Tuesday.

Trump Organisation was convicted on all counts of tax evasion by a New York Jury and is marked as one of the first companies to have ever been convicted of crimes.

CFO Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as luxury cars for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

Some people on social media speculate that Donald Trump would have known about what is happening within his company.

Donald Trump. Image: pixabay.com
Donald Trump. Image: pixabay.com

People are arguing Trump absolutely would have known about the scheme.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

As Trump eyes another US presidential bid, others have said his image will survive this scandal like many others.

This is Trump’s life - he has been through all sorts of ups and downs throughout his career and weirdly he always seems to be like a Teflon pan, he always seems to survive.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

It was a scheme where people were not having to declare personal income tax … so they were able to receive off-the-books perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Listen to the full audio above for more.




7 December 2022 2:40 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
New York
Trump Organization
Doanld Trump

More from World

© shaadjutt/123rf.com

Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters

9 December 2022 7:52 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit

9 December 2022 7:12 AM

Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by PayPal.me/FelixMittermeier from Pixabay.

German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government

8 December 2022 10:19 AM

Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © palinchak/123rf.com

Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year

8 December 2022 9:40 AM

Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of the Taliban. © fckncg/123rf.com

Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power

8 December 2022 8:22 AM

The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kim Jong-Un. Picture: Victoria Model from Pixabay

Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban

7 December 2022 11:54 AM

North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE : Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was handed at six-year jail sentence for her involvement in high-profile corruption case. Picture: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner/Facebook

Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption

7 December 2022 10:01 AM

De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The drugs are working. © nightunter/123rf.com

Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

7 December 2022 9:31 AM

This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Picture: @misanharriman/Twitter

[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday

6 December 2022 9:26 AM

More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maticsandra/123rf.com

Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike

5 December 2022 11:31 AM

The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer

Lifestyle

'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity

Local

Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Umgababa Beach added to list of closed beaches in Durban

9 December 2022 9:45 AM

Cope pleads with Ramaphosa & Godongwana to urgently intervene in power crisis

9 December 2022 9:40 AM

Fikeni: Professionalisation of the public service would break patronage networks

9 December 2022 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA