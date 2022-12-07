Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump?
Clarence Ford spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.
Donald Trump's real estate company was found guilty of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities on Tuesday.
Trump Organisation was convicted on all counts of tax evasion by a New York Jury and is marked as one of the first companies to have ever been convicted of crimes.
CFO Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as luxury cars for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren.
Some people on social media speculate that Donald Trump would have known about what is happening within his company.
People are arguing Trump absolutely would have known about the scheme.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
As Trump eyes another US presidential bid, others have said his image will survive this scandal like many others.
This is Trump’s life - he has been through all sorts of ups and downs throughout his career and weirdly he always seems to be like a Teflon pan, he always seems to survive.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
It was a scheme where people were not having to declare personal income tax … so they were able to receive off-the-books perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/trump-president-usa-america-flag-2546104/
