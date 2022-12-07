‘Decriminalising Sex work is moral’ - SWEAT's Megan Lessing
Clarence Ford spoke to SWEAT Spokesperson, Megan Lessing about the decriminalisation of sex work.
South Africa is one step closer to decriminalising sex work. Cabinet announced last week that a bill that seeks to decriminalise the trade will be published for public comment.
SWEAT spokesperson, Megan Lessing, said the bill being brought into law could see the end of 'legalised violence' sex workers face, particularly from the police.
Those opposed to the move should be mindful that another person’s moral views should not negate individual choice.
Lessing describes the move as the right thing to do because it will prevent people from getting harmed for their line of work.
From a moral perspective decriminalisation, it is moral in the sense that there are people here who are being discriminated against, they are being stigmatised, they are being harmed physically... because of a law.Megan Lessing, Spokesperson - SWEAT
She added that decriminalisation would aid to destigmatise the profession.
We underestimate the impact of stigma…It impacts our access to justice and health. It impacts the way I am viewed and my standing in this community…Megan Lessing, Spokesperson - SWEAT
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : Sweat
