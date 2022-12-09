[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Pippa Hudson interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
In November 2019, Somerset West's Axel Scholle purchased a "brand-new" R14 000 laptop on the popular e-commerce site, Takealot.
Almost two years after purchasing the laptop, Scholle was alerted that the laptop was in fact stolen goods. To make matters even worse, it was stolen from the government, specifically the Department of Agriculture.
Scholle's laptop was locked and could only be unlocked if permission was given by a specific person in the Department.
The computer was sold on Takealot’s platform via a third party, an e-commerce provider based in Johannesburg. Takealot initially responded by saying that Scholle’s complaint would be escalated to their “seller compliance team”. Takealot offered a refund and said that the seller's account had been suspended in August 2022, pending an investigation.
"Despite our seller onboarding process, the contractual undertakings we have in place, and our compliance protocols, the marketplace seller Nanotec Digital was found guilty of selling stolen goods and was suspended from trading on our platform in August 2022 - after a full investigation", said Takealot in an email to Scholle's wife.
The key thing here is the dates. Suspended in August 2022, which was before the Scholle's had lodged their complaint... so the minute they contacted Takealot... Takealot already knew that this was a faulty supplier and one who had been suspended from the platform.Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
After being granted a refund, Takealot then reversed this saying “Please be advised that the return was declined due to tampering as the unit shows signs of being opened.” This had been after an approved component update was made by Scholle.
Where we are today:
Almost eight weeks after the incident, Scholle is still waiting for his refund.
It [refund] showed up on my Takealot app, I think 10 days ago, then it was removed again, and it was a repeat of the tampering story.Axel Scholle, man who bought stolen laptop on Takealot
The supplier of the stolen laptop attempted to put the blame on Scholle.
The cherry on top is, when the supplier that had apparently been suspended, came back, saying that I might have installed stolen components in the laptop.Axel Scholle, man who bought stolen laptop on Takealot
The bottom line is that Takealot is aware of the credibility of the supplier, so much so that they've taken them off of their platform. Yet, it still entertains its explanation of what happened, when at the end of the day the situation is as clear as day: the supplier sold stolen goods on their platform.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview and let us know what you think on our socials.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Business
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
2 million VW Polos has now been built in South Africa
The milestone vehicle, a left-hand drive Polo hatchback, rolled off the Kariega production line this week.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More