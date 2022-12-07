Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA





Government is yet to give their input on Pitbull sanctions

The SPCA have been receiving numerous calls from pet owners

The SPCA are set to have their hands full this festive season. There has been a significant drop in the amount of public donor funding coming in. This, coupled with a rise in the number of abandoned pets in the country, have set up a huge task for the SPCA.

The SPCA seeks to provide for sick, injured, and abused animals. They are one of the only charities that have the power to legally bring down animal offenders and make them pay for any harm they caused these animals.

As we all know, there have been terribly attacks on people over the past year by Pitbulls. We in no way condone this as a good thing. We think that every case is unique. We don't think it's fair too blame the entire breed or to reclassify the animal as a wild animal. I think that is completely ridiculous. Marisol Gutierrez - Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA is calling for stronger regulations for power-breeds. They want responsible ownership, compulsory sterilization and possibly a permitting system.

Many people, especially in Cape Town have called the SPCA about their concern for the safety of their pets.

Any dog that even looks like a pitbull is regarded in a very bad light, which is not fair on all dogs. These families phone in and give the dog up because they don't want this dog stoned, burnt, stolen, or in the wrong hands. Marisol Gutierrez - Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Socialising your pet, taking them for training, and making sure they receive all their vaccinations, are just some of the steps you can take to protecting not only your family but your pets too.

