Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Bruce Whitfield talks to Niel Joubert about his book 'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King'.
- Whitey Basson grew Shoprite from eight small stores into the largest retailer in Africa, and the 35th largest retailer in the world.
- Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of Basson, 'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King'.
Financial journalist Niel Joubert has done a "remarkable job" distilling 40 years of corporate history into his biography of Whitey Basson comments Bruce Whitfield.
'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King' tells the story of the legendary business figure who grew the business from eight small stores in the Western Cape into the giant of retail it is today.
RELATED: Shoprite's Whitey Basson (South Africa’s best-paid exec, by far) calls it a day
Was it a hard job to pin Basson down for an in-depth autobiography? Whitfield asks the author.
It was quite fun working with him over the best part of three years, Joubert says.
Whitey Basson is a colourful character... and the business that he built - it's an amazing story.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
It was quite fun working with Whitey... We spent a lot of time together in his home in Stellenbosch chatting about his life and Shoprite and how he built that amazing company over 40 years.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
The book relates that Basson as a little boy was already quite driven.
As a young man then he must actually have been terrifying, ventures Whitfield.
Yes, he was quite a handful there in Porterville, but a smart young kid... His dad was a businessman, entrepreneur and politician... I think from a young age they taught him to think differently about the world and question the status quo, which he always did from a young age at school.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
The headmaster always had his hands full with Whitey questioning the rules. He did that in business as well.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
PEP founder Renier van Rooyen was a big mentor to Whitey. Van Rooyen basically taught him the skill and the art of retail... taught him the business on the shop floor, not to run your business from the office... the culture of running it like a family business...Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
They worked incredibly hard so you had to have that camaraderie and people on board with the vision that he had. From the start when he bought Shoprite, the eight little stores in the Cape, he said 'we're going to be bigger than Pick n Pay one day' and he sold that vision to the people around him.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
Basson famously bought OK Bazaars for the nominal sum of R1, taking on all its liabilities.
This is what the retail king said in a 2017 interview:
"It was very hard work because we had to work against the loss of R1 million a day... but I never had a doubt we could turn it around."
"The biggest fear I had was that Raymond Ackerman would buy it!"
He was always an optimist. Where others saw challenges... he saw opportunities and he took it on.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
Everyone still calls him Mr Basson. He can be a difficult customer, but I think that's because he knows what he wants.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
More from Business
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More