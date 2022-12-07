Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
Bruce Whitifield interviews Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
- Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste must pay a fine of R20 million for insider trading by 6 January 2023.
- Bruce Whitifield asks FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana why the initial fine imposed of over R160 million was reduced on review.
Markus Jooste must pay a penalty of R20 million by 6 January in line with the decision by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on insider trading regarding Steinhoff International Holdings.
The disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO may be getting off lightly - the Financial Sector Tribunal revised the fine imposed by the FSCA down from an initial amount of over R161 million (R161 568 068).
The regulatory authority says the revised administrative penalty is for breaches of section 78 (5) of the Financial Markets Act, Act 19 of 2012.
R1 million of this penalty has been levied for encouraging Jaap du Toit to sell his Steinhoff shares, an SMS warning he did not act on .
"The provision prohibits an insider from encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities which the inside information relates to."
Related stories:
Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Bruce Whitifield interviews Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
The initial investigation that we conducted... [the fine was imposed in 2020] we found Markus Jooste guilty on both the breaches of Section 78 (4) and Section 78 (5) of the Financials Markets Act.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
When this was taken on review... the Financial Sector Tribunal disagreed with the first part of the finding which was that Mr Jooste had actually not provided information sufficiently detailed for it to have been found to be insider information, but they did agree with the second part of our finding...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
...which is that there was encouragement of a few individuals to try and trade on the basis of information which was provided by an insider which was of course who Mr Jooste was.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
In addition, the Tribunal instructed the FSCA to re-evaluate the size of the fine and provided their reasoning.
This is the CEO of one of the biggest companies on the JSE at the time tipping off selected individuals to "run for your life" as Whitfield puts it. Has the Tribunal erred in terms of the serious nature of what transpired?
This falls within the ambit very technical legal interpretation, Kamlana notes.
The Tribunal can only interpret the law as it exists, so for us the import of these kinds of decisions is that we can then also have engagements with policy makers and lawmakers about the framework... There is space to tighten the law...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : Picture: EWN
More from Business
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More