Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid

Millions of migrant workers keep their families going by sending remittances back home from their adopted countries.

Rwandans living and working abroad have sent remittances worth $469 million to the country this year, according to the latest World Bank report on global remittances inflows and outflows,

This represents 3.9% of Rwanda's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

A country with around just 11 million citizens, Rwanda has people in diaspora in places like Canada, the US and in countries in Europe Kgomoeswana says.

It's a very exciting country because of the political problems it often experiences because of Rwandan people who are not living in the country... especially because the majority of remittances are coming from African countries. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

It is something that in Africa is being monitored closely, comparing it to official donor assistance, and it has exceeded by far the donor assistance... It's what happens when the quality of life in a country is not what it should be or could be, professionals and those with money tend to migrate and stay elsewhere. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Because they leave family behind they have to keep on sending money back to their home country, so it's just one of those indicators. It is still below 10% of the GDP, but at $460 million or so it's not small change. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

