What upgrades can Kalk Bay residents expect this holiday season?





Lester Kiewit spoke to City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse and deputy mayor alderman Eddie Andrews, about projects underway and completion objectives in ward 64 of the city.

Kalk bay has a number of projects to improve the area .

One major project, the repainting of the St James bathing boxes, should be done in time for the festive season.

One of the big projects has been the upgrades of the iconic St James bathing boxes which are being redone.

Andrews said that, after a vote from citizens, the boxes were kept their original colours and should be ready in time for the festive season.

He added that they are anticipating a busy December period this year now that pandemic restrictions have come to an end.

We just now are at about 95% of our pre-covid figures in terms of tourism. Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor alderman

On top of upgrades, they are also have programmes to conduct clean-ups of canals and waterways in urban areas, and to re-evaluate how waste is disposed in these areas said Andrews.

If all of us can play our part I think those waterways will remain cleaner a lot longer. Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor alderman

Oelofse added that being cautious about how we dispose of waste will also have benefits in keeping the coastline clean and safe.

