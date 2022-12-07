What upgrades can Kalk Bay residents expect this holiday season?
Lester Kiewit spoke to City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse and deputy mayor alderman Eddie Andrews, about projects underway and completion objectives in ward 64 of the city.
-
Kalk bay has a number of projects to improve the area.
-
One major project, the repainting of the St James bathing boxes, should be done in time for the festive season.
One of the big projects has been the upgrades of the iconic St James bathing boxes which are being redone.
Andrews said that, after a vote from citizens, the boxes were kept their original colours and should be ready in time for the festive season.
He added that they are anticipating a busy December period this year now that pandemic restrictions have come to an end.
We just now are at about 95% of our pre-covid figures in terms of tourism.Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor alderman
On top of upgrades, they are also have programmes to conduct clean-ups of canals and waterways in urban areas, and to re-evaluate how waste is disposed in these areas said Andrews.
If all of us can play our part I think those waterways will remain cleaner a lot longer.Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor alderman
Oelofse added that being cautious about how we dispose of waste will also have benefits in keeping the coastline clean and safe.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More