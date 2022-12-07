POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer
JOHANNESBURG - “If those reasons are fair and would protect the ANC’s integrity, then we should agree with them. But if those reasons would not stand, for instance, be based on a report taken on review, then it would be regrettable.”
That's what ANC NEC member Gwen Ramokgopa thinks about the fate of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who is facing yet another test within the party as its integrity committee prepares to hand over a report into its own investigation of the Phala Phala farm saga.
She is firm in her support for Ramaphosa as the scandal around his Limpopo-based farm's burglary and the ANC’s fast approaching 55th national elective conference.
Ramokgopa is this week’s guest on Politricking with Tshidi Madia, the Eyewitness News politics podcast.
For the most part, she’s somewhat of a “fixer” in the ANC, often being called to come in and assist in bringing stability to either government or in the party. This was illustrated when she was deployed as a coordinator inside the secretary general’s office this year. Previously, she was appointed as Gauteng health MEC following the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
And while she’s not on the ballot as a top contender for any of the top posts, Ramokgopa is being touted for the position of treasurer general, with those in her corner hoping to raise her name from the floor at the conference dubbed Nasrec 2.
“You can’t have recovery and renewal without funding issues being dealt with.”
Listen to the full conversation below.
This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer
Source : Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
