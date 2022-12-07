



John Perlman spoke to commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission Andre Gaum about the Commission’s response incidents like this one.

Hanks Olde Irish pub has been under fire after a video of a patron confronting the owner on racism allegations went viral .

There have been calls for the Human Right Commission to investigate the pub.

A screengrab of Christopher Logan confronting the owner of a Cape Town pub after his friend, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly told that he needed a white person to accompany him into the pub.

Government has called for an investigation into the pub after it was revealed that Hanks allegedly refusing entrance to black patron unless they were accompanied by a white person.

Gaum said that in cases of alleged racism of establishments they investigate and asses the matter and determine the consequences or remedies.

These consequences can include the payment of damages, court mandated community service and diversity and sensitivity training.

He added that the equality act is broad enough that an establishment could lose its trading licence but that is not relief they have asked for up to this point.

We attempt to act in a corrective way in the first instance and therefore to see what corrective measures can be taken by means of relief in the equality court or by us directly. Andre Gaum, commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission

He said that the commission does prioritise this approach and focuses on nation-building and social cohesion.

Gaum also said that it is important for the HRC to call out these incidents and make it clear to the public that discrimination is not acceptable.

This article first appeared on 702 : What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?