Western Cape police officers and the 28s gang are colluding - report





Mike Wills speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the report on collusion between police and gangs.

Evidence has surfaced of police colluding with gang members in the Western Cape

Judge Thulare started investigating the links between SAPS and gangs in October

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.

Judge Daniel Thulare's judgment in October kickstarted a chain of events that led to new evidence of apparent collusion.

I asked the Ombudsman to engage with that statement, and if there is further evidence that we can put together, so it gives me [the power] to put in a process of change. Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

Premier Winde has since received the report. It makes some recommendations but does not suggest a commission of inquiry yet.

Premier Winde believes that if he puts in a commission of inquiry now with the little evidence they have, no one will come forward and say that a specific police officer is linked to a specific gang.

This lever that enables us to do it, is a bail hearing in a case that is only going to be heard in April next year. So the case can't even be used in this judgment. What it has said to me, is that I need to go and find a solution. Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

Premier Winde has been consulting with various entities and experts to try and find a solution to an age-old problem. He believes we are not getting the correct amount of traction on this topic at a national level.

