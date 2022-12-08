Western Cape police officers and the 28s gang are colluding - report
Mike Wills speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the report on collusion between police and gangs.
- Evidence has surfaced of police colluding with gang members in the Western Cape
- Judge Thulare started investigating the links between SAPS and gangs in October
Judge Daniel Thulare's judgment in October kickstarted a chain of events that led to new evidence of apparent collusion.
I asked the Ombudsman to engage with that statement, and if there is further evidence that we can put together, so it gives me [the power] to put in a process of change.Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier
Premier Winde has since received the report. It makes some recommendations but does not suggest a commission of inquiry yet.
Premier Winde believes that if he puts in a commission of inquiry now with the little evidence they have, no one will come forward and say that a specific police officer is linked to a specific gang.
This lever that enables us to do it, is a bail hearing in a case that is only going to be heard in April next year. So the case can't even be used in this judgment. What it has said to me, is that I need to go and find a solution.Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier
Premier Winde has been consulting with various entities and experts to try and find a solution to an age-old problem. He believes we are not getting the correct amount of traction on this topic at a national level.
For more on this, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
