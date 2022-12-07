ChatGPT and the state of AI





Let me begin by noting a line by Arthur C Clarke to say that “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”. The writer and futurist noted this in 1973 and it still holds true for most of us when we first interact with the products of artificial intelligence (AI).

They appear magical but thankfully are very well designed mathematical operations that seek to mimic our own methods for understanding and reflecting on the world.

One view of what makes us human is our emotions. They are not unique to us but they have developed as an impressive probability algorithm.

Odds are you have never thought of emotions this way but consider the difference between fear and excitement? They have the same elements with one major difference - our attitude to what we expect to happen next. Someone on a rollercoaster will appear to someone who does not know that to act like someone who is on a plane about to crash.

Neural networks that underpin the functioning of artificial intelligence use mathematics to calculate probabilities of something happening.

As they improve to sometimes equal our own ability they create a strange mix of awe and fear.

This will provide a simplified version of how they do that.

There are multiple models that have been created to do certain specific tasks from translation, image identification and even turning text to speech. From there even more complex models were developed that could combine those tasks.

OpenAI is one of the prominent companies working on creating new and better versions with their GPT-3 based model being made available for the public to interact with since 30 November.

Transformer models

The new models are able to consider more components and are able to work simultaneously on large chunks of data after having been trained on massive datasets.

Now not only can the transformer identify an image, it can create it and it can create it from a text input. The best known are Dall-e, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney.

The other transformer is the one that ChatGPT is based on with GPT being the acronym for Generative Pre-trained Transformer and the three refers to it being the third version.

The other popular model is LaMDA by Google with the name being an acronym for Language Model for Dialogue Applications. This is the model that an AI reviewer believed had become sentient earlier this year.

Trying to explain how they are able to understand and respond to us involves the use of tokens, positional encoding, attention and self attention, but it may be simpler to give an insight into another very clever development in AI - Markov chains

A Markov chain is a mathematical system that experiences transitions from one state to another according to certain probabilistic rules. The defining characteristic of a Markov chain is that no matter how the process arrived at its present state, the possible future states are fixed. as described by ChatGPT via the entire internet

They can reduce the probability of something happening to a number and with enough data get very good at making predictions that are at least as good as our own and often a lot better.

Consider trying to predict if the stock market will go up, go down or remain the same. Historically, there is lots of data to tell you what happened, the ratio of how often each happened will serve as a model to predict what will happen next, at some point that ratio gets so precise that it will get the prediction right more often than not.

If that were true for the stock market then those with the knowledge would be making all the money, but reality is more complicated and so it is still a work in progress.

The same process is used by humans when forming a sentence while having a conversation. The words and the order of words are based on a complicated but understandable pattern for creating language. Even though all the words are known and used in the right order it may still leave us not able to understand (perhaps like the definition of a Markov Chain above) or the words that you know very well are arranged into a sequence that gives you some new insight that would amaze you. I imagine the emotion felt by a potential parent when they hear the words, “you are expecting” is a good example.

Earlier versions could not focus on multiple words at the same time and had to work sequentially.

The new models can consider all the words, remember the words and process them in parallel. It was this advance that holds the prospect that the bots can be made available to everyone to use.

The final element is the size of the dataset that was used for the training. In effect the new models are using everything published publicly on the internet which despite all the dodgy content on balance would have more useful than harmful content.

But that does not mean there are not still some big holes. In the same way Wikipedia is an incredible creation of the collective human willingness to share, it is not something that should be trusted as true in all cases or that it is the final word on any subject.

Rome was not built in a day and neither will the super AI’s, but we are starting to get to the point where Rome is starting to look like a rapidly growing city.

For business, the opportunities are to begin matching the enormous scale to create a customer base with the need to have the ability to deal with customer care. A focused but highly competent GPT type model will be able to answer and advise on most of a companies products and support issues, using natural language and in any language in text or speech and never taking a break or forgetting an important detail.

It is not impossible that in the future you may prefer to talk to the AI rather than the human.

The other area is working alongside information workers. I would write a few paragraphs and then as the AI to edit the text for clarity and fact checking.

It may prompt me on the other elements to consider to make a balanced article on the subject.

For those that may struggle getting their head around the subject they are studying they could use the model to add more examples or alternative explanations to get you to the a-ha moment.

One group that will see a very big lift may be the very group that created the model. Mathematicians, statisticians and programmers will be able to use a specially trained model to help them get through the tricky parts of their work.

Stuck trying to get a piece of code to work, give it to the AI. Programming code is getting closer and closer to natural language that models like Copilot will allow more code to be created by more people.

The downside which we will definitely see initially will be those that give the model a bunch of subject prompts to create news or content pieces and post them as actual content for the sake of getting eyeballs and so ad revenue in return.

It is already something that is happening but cheap access to something that can produce content at the rate ChatGPT suggests will see a big increase in the issue before the police bots need to sniff out the bad actors.

This article first appeared on 702 : ChatGPT and the state of AI