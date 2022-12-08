'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus





Mike Mills speaks Dr Wynand Boshoff of the Freedom Front Plus about the controversial approach taken by the Education Department on gender inclusion.

The department has plans for a new policy focused on "Sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics" (SOGIESC).

This will tackle issues like hair policy, uniform policy, curricular issues, and pronouns.

There's a panel of 32 institutions involved in the drafting of these guidelines. Some organisations focused on family values were invited but, because of extreme differences of opinion, they are engaged separately... It's a one-sided process, shrouded in some secrecy. Dr Wynand Boshoff, Freedom Front Plus MP

Among the key proposals are that there be no gender distinctions in school uniforms, pronouns, forms of address, learning activities, and sport.

According to Dr Boshoff, the document also states that children who want to undergo medical procedures to prevent puberty or change their gender should have the right to decide to do so from twelve years of age, without consent from their parents.

Boshoff highlighted another issue that has been widely spoken about in the media, that of unisex bathrooms.

The bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife and telling learners with delinquent sexual behavior not to make use of these single-sex bathrooms, that's not going to work. These bathrooms are definitely part of the discussion document. Dr Wynand Boshoff, Freedom Front Plus MP

Dr Boshoff said these "guidelines" are not deemed compulsory and serve as a recommendation for schools.

But this makes it easier to be put through as policy, as there's less involvement with the public.

It seems like a good idea, but in another sense, there's less consideration by fewer groups and people involved in the process. Dr Wynand Boshoff, Freedom Front Plus MP

While Dr Boshoff has expressed concern over the department's proposals, he believes it's a far more complex issue that requires broader engagement.

I understand the whole issue of gender isn't as simple as we used to think 30 or 40 years ago. But this has to involve the community. School governing bodies and churches with an interest in education must be included from the very beginning. But the present position is that the only way to give reality to the constitutional mandate of quality education for all is this suggestion. Dr Wynand Boshoff, Freedom Front Plus MP

