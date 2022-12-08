Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst





Africa Melane interviews Hartmut Winkler, an energy analyst from the University of Johannesburg.

Load shedding, a constant reality for South Africans, got worse on Wednesday when Eskom implemented stage 6 power cuts.

Eskom warns that the situation is unlikely to change soon as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.

According to Winkler, South Africa is going to see more stage six load shedding over the next few years.

He says the technical challenges faced by Eskom are too vast for the utility's budget for repairs.

The technical challenges seem to be not just beyond them but too expensive. Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg

The situation in the country is ultimately not really going to improve. We are going to get phases where we get to stage 6, maybe even worse. Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg

Eskom has tried to hold the fort as much as possible, however, it is still in a lot of trouble as it struggles to secure at least half of its coal-generating capacity, said Winkler.

We are talking about half the coal generating capacity not being available and that’s really much, much higher than any kind of power utility would normally [be faced with]. Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist - University of Johannesburg

