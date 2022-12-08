Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday.
This year, Christmas falls on a Sunday and in terms of the Public Holidays Act, "whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday”.
But in this case, the following Monday - the Day of Goodwill - is already a public holiday.
This has led to calls from the unions, in particular, to declare the following Tuesday - the 27th - a public holiday.
And those calls have now been answered.
The Presidency made the announcement on Thursday morning.
It said that President Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.
The Presidency said that if the Christmas holiday on Sunday 25 December moved to Monday 26 December, this would either “cancel” the Day of Goodwill holiday or cause the two holidays to “overlap”.
This would mean that workers would only have 11 paid public holidays this year and Section 5 of the Public Holidays Act provides that "every employee shall be entitled to ... at least the number of public holidays as provided for in this act”, which is 12.
Meanwhile, the labour sector welcomed the president's declaration.
Congress of South African Trade Unions' Sizwe Pamla said: "This is an important development that is going to benefit mainly migrant workers, who will get an opportunity to spend more time with their families. It will also benefit those workers who will be working during the festive season because they will be able to get the double pay on the 27 [of December]."
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
