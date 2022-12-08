Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest international news stories.
The Taliban has carried out its first public execution in Farah state since taking power in Afghanistan in August last year, in full view of hundreds of people.
The executed man reportedly confessed to a murder carried out five years ago.
And in an ironic twist, it was the victim's father that pulled the trigger during the execution, firing three fatal shots with an assault rifle.
The execution reflects the Taliban's intentions to continue with their strict interpretation of Sharia law, as they did during their previous rule.
He was shot at the insistence of the victim's mother. She told the BBC the Taliban were willing to excuse the execution but she insisted on it.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
It's all getting a bit ugly and partisan. There were Taliban ministers, military leaders, and supreme court justices present. It's been utterly condemned by the United Nations.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
This is back to where we were before. The Taliban supreme leader is imposing his interpretation of sharia law with public executions, amputations, and stoning. And it's not going to be a once off I'm afraid.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
