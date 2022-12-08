FoodForward SA launches petition to allow for donation of non-sellable food
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Andy du Plessis from Food Forward SA about their petition for a food donations policy.
South Africa has one of the highest child malnutrition rates in the world.
Yet, more than 10 million tons of good quality, edible surplus food is being dumped or incinerated due to supply chain management - food that is not sellable but still edible.
FoodForward SA, a local food distribution organisation, is spearheading a petition for a food donations policy to end hunger.
FoodForward SA is an NPO that recovers quality edible surplus food from the consumer goods supply chain and distributes this to community organisations that serve the poor across the country.
South Africa has a net surplus of food. We produce more food than we need to feed all our people in the country. However, because of weaknesses in the supply chain, a huge amount of those good, edible foods end up as waste. It's either dumped in landfills or incinerated, releasing a huge amount of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.Andy du Plessis, Food Forward SA managing director
The NPO is collaborating with the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, The Global Foodbanking Network, and the Harvard Law School Food Policy Clinic and hopes to garner 100 000 signatures for this policy to be taken to parliament.
27% of our children up to the age of five suffer from malnutrition. 50% of child deaths in hospitals are attributed to malnutrition. In the Eastern Cape in the last six months, 100 children were registered at clinics for malnutrition, and 43 of them died. This, in a country where there is surplus food... it's unconscionable.Andy du Plessis, Food Forward SA managing director
Du Plessis has appealed to South Africans to support the petition by visiting https://foodforwardsa.org/
We must put pressure on the government to look at the food donations policy because it's the low-hanging fruit to address the huge amounts of food insecurity...Andy du Plessis, Food Forward SA managing director
This article first appeared on 702 : FoodForward SA launches petition to allow for donation of non-sellable food
