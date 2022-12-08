Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%





Africa Melane spoke to 4 Day Week South Africa NPC director Karen Lowe about the results.

"Only 24% of South African workers are engaged at work and only 29% are thriving in their overall well-being."

This is according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2022 Report.

4 Day Week South Africa forms part of a growing online community that aims to change the overall well-being of South African workers through the implementation of a shorter work week.

4-Day Week Global analysed 30 companies and almost 1,000 employees in countries including the US, Ireland, and Australia for six months in their 4-day week pilot programme.

The non-profit company's director Karen Lowe says its recent data shows revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with the same period in the previous year.

In lieu of five work days, an extra day off for employees results in increased health and wellness benefits, while sustaining the level of productivity, explained Lowe.

It is revenue positive with a reported 8.1% revenue increase across all companies that participated in the trial over six months, she added.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

It’s the warm and fuzzy side of things that are so important in South Africa at the moment with our health and wellbeing score being so severe. Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

Just happier, healthier and engaged employees and that’s what we hope to see in the results when we start piloting next year. Karen Lowe, Director - 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

Listen to the full audio above for more.