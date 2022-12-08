R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance





The indigent benefits and rates relief campaign drive founded by The City of Cape Town has already approved more than 700 applicants and has processed over 557 applicants since September of this year.

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

There's no doubt that the cost of living in South Africa has exponentially increased, with basic necessities such as water, electricity, and food no longer being affordable to many.

To help combat the harsh realities that many are facing, the City of Cape Town has created the indigent benefits and rates relief campaign drive to assist those that are under financial stress by delegating a total of R4.9b to relieve some of the financial pressures.

The cost of the City's social package for the 2022/23 financial year amounts to R4,7 billion, and includes R2,3 billion for indigent relief and R1,45 billion for rates relief. City of Cape Town

You qualify if you:

are a homeowner

earn R7500 or less a year

only own one property

are the full-time occupant of the home

use the home mainly for residential purposes

are a child who lives in the home of a parent who has passed away

received the house in a divorce settlement

depend on a pension or a social grant for their livelihood

In order to apply you will need the following:

proof of identification (ID book/card or passport)

a bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bank account

a bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bond account

a copy of the estate documents if the applicant has inherited his or her house

If you are employed and want to apply you need the following:

latest salary/wage pay slip or a letter from an employer stating your income

a sworn affidavit if you are self-employed stating how much is earned per month

proof if a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension is received

If you are unemployed and want to apply you need the following:

a sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed

a sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income

Pensioner relief rates:

Pensioners 60 years or older and people who receive social grants amounting to no more than R17 500 may qualify for a rates rebate of between 10% and 100%

Reminder: If your application is successful and you do not fall under the pensioner bracket, you need to apply for these benefits yearly. If you do fall under the pensioner bracket, you need to apply every three years.

Residents are reminded that rebates of up to 100% on municipal rates and refuse removal can be granted, depending on their unique circumstances. We once again urge residents to make use of this opportunity. The City of Cape Town

For more information, head over to The City of Cape Town's website.