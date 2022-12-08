R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance
The indigent benefits and rates relief campaign drive founded by The City of Cape Town has already approved more than 700 applicants and has processed over 557 applicants since September of this year.
There's no doubt that the cost of living in South Africa has exponentially increased, with basic necessities such as water, electricity, and food no longer being affordable to many.
To help combat the harsh realities that many are facing, the City of Cape Town has created the indigent benefits and rates relief campaign drive to assist those that are under financial stress by delegating a total of R4.9b to relieve some of the financial pressures.
The cost of the City's social package for the 2022/23 financial year amounts to R4,7 billion, and includes R2,3 billion for indigent relief and R1,45 billion for rates relief.City of Cape Town
You qualify if you:
- are a homeowner
- earn R7500 or less a year
- only own one property
- are the full-time occupant of the home
- use the home mainly for residential purposes
- are a child who lives in the home of a parent who has passed away
- received the house in a divorce settlement
- depend on a pension or a social grant for their livelihood
In order to apply you will need the following:
- proof of identification (ID book/card or passport)
- a bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bank account
- a bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bond account
- a copy of the estate documents if the applicant has inherited his or her house
If you are employed and want to apply you need the following:
- latest salary/wage pay slip or a letter from an employer stating your income
- a sworn affidavit if you are self-employed stating how much is earned per month
- proof if a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension is received
If you are unemployed and want to apply you need the following:
- a sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed
- a sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income
Pensioner relief rates:
- Pensioners 60 years or older and people who receive social grants amounting to no more than R17 500 may qualify for a rates rebate of between 10% and 100%
Reminder: If your application is successful and you do not fall under the pensioner bracket, you need to apply for these benefits yearly. If you do fall under the pensioner bracket, you need to apply every three years.
Residents are reminded that rebates of up to 100% on municipal rates and refuse removal can be granted, depending on their unique circumstances. We once again urge residents to make use of this opportunity.The City of Cape Town
For more information, head over to The City of Cape Town's website.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mdmworks/mdmworks1409/mdmworks140900019/31615429-view-of-city-bowl-and-business-district-of-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More
More from Politics
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst
With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next?
All the news you need to know.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis
A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt
All the news you need to know.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer
In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money woes, and more.Read More
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi
John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.Read More
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.Read More