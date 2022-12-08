



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Chris Yelland, an energy analyst and Managing Director of EE Business.

Yelland believes there is no sudden need to panic, despite the ramping up of load shedding.

He does not expect the rolling of power cuts to lead to a total national blackout.

Eskom announced stage six power cuts on Wednesday, which currently is scheduled to remain in effect until Friday.

It is still a remote possibility... the stage of load shedding is not a direct indicator [of the] proximity of a blackout. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business

... supply and demand have been brought back into balance by this load shedding which will avert a possibility of a national blackout. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business

This article first appeared on 702 : Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout