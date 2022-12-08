'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok





Pippa Hudson spoke to motoring journalist Ernest Page about his review of the 2023 VW Amarok.

Page said this is the most luxurious and comfortable bakkie he has driven .

The car also has the power and functionality of a classic bakkie.

FILE: Car journalist Ernest Page reviewed the VW Amarok. Picture: @performancewithpage/Instagram reel screenshot

The VW Amarok is one of the most highly anticipated cars of the year and Page says it could be worth the hype.

According to Page, Volkswagen set out to create the most luxurious and comfortable bakkie that money can buy, and that is exactly what they have done.

This is the most comfortable bakkie I have ever driven. It is incredibly smooth to drive. Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This car has come a long way from the old 1980s farm bakkies that South Africans have come to know and love and has all the technology and high-end features of a luxury car.

Now more than ever it feels like a car inside, with the same abilities of that 1980s bakkie as well because we have technology on our side. Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This model has been reinforced and is bigger than before, and while the engine is slightly less powerful it is not noticeable when you are driving said Page.

He added that this car is likely to be pricy, with an expected range of around R800 000 to over R1 million, but that the cost will probably be worth it for VW loyalists.

