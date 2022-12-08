Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next?

8 December 2022 12:14 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

All the news you need to know.

The country has moved into Stage 6 loadshedding and naturally, this is top of mind. The Midday Report takes a look at why we are at this point and what is being done to get the country connected again.

There is a spiderweb of issues that accompany loadshedding as well as the severe lack of communication from government in this regard.

The political, as well as economic fallout, is enormous. Mandy Wiener speaks with a number of stakeholders to anticipate the way forward.

During the time that Zuma was in power when state capture was happening, that's when investments were made into the energy sector in order to prevent this from happening.

Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert - Hohm Energy

We invested in two massive power stations, the biggest in the southern hemisphere, the most advanced ever. R160 billion each. And now we're seeing okay, actually, roughly half of that amount just went straight to corruption.

Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert - Hohm Energy

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Families of the victims of the juksei river tragedy speak out.
  • Teachers and water-polo coaches from five provinces are the subjects of a major police operation involving child abuse.
  • Blueprint whistleblowers prizes recognises South African winners.

Scroll up for full audio.




8 December 2022 12:14 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

