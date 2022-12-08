



Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about the latest news making headlines around the world.

Berlin police have foiled an attempted coup.

Law enforcement arrested 50 suspects on Wednesday, including former and current military officers.

The suspects are part of a group called Reich Citizens (Reichsbürger) - a movement that was founded in November last year.

The suspects were ready to attack the parliament in the country's capital.

Image by PayPal.me/FelixMittermeier from Pixabay.

This is a plot to overthrow the German government, a genuine armed coup in the making... 3000 officers carried out raids. They were planning to physically storm the parliament in Berlin. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the entire interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government