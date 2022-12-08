2 million VW Polos has now been built in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page (skip to 9:15)
South Africa's Volkswagen factory in Kariega has produced its two millionth Polo, a car that is currently on its way to Germany.
With almost 2000 employees, it's the largest private employer in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, and the only plant in the world that produces the Polo GTI.
This is literally increasing the GDP of the country. I love what VW is doing; they're making a difference out there, creating jobs, and contributing to the economy.Ernest Page, motoring journalist
The future of the Polo is uncertain. New anti-pollution laws in Europe will increase the price of production, potentially making the model financially unfeasible.
"It will push the price up of the small cars by 3000, 4000 or 5000 pounds or more," CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar.
"Then all of a sudden a small vehicle becomes unaffordable."
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117155326_leipzig-germany-may-9-2018-blue-volkswagen-polo-compact-hatchback-city-car-parked-in-germany-there-w.html?vti=ntzn1kmny8zbppk3gw-1-24
