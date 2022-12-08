Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday
Mike Wills speaks to Andy Cahoon of SA Rugby about the Cape Town Sevens.
-
12 women’s teams and 16 men’s teams will feature in the tournament
-
The Cape Town Sevens runs from Friday to Sunday
After a three-year hiatus, the HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament is back from 9 December.
According to Cahoon, the tournament will feature 12 women’s teams and 16 men’s teams and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.
In addition to the rugby, there will also be exciting entertainment, including a performance by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
We spend a lot of time and effort on making sure that when people attend, they get a full experience.Andy Cahoon, GM of commercial and communications at SA Rugby
Scroll up to listen to the audio for more.
Source : Supplied
More from Sport
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals
Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.Read More
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!
There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required!Read More
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.Read More
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe
Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.Read More
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy
Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.Read More
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.Read More
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss
Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking.Read More
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal?
Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments.Read More