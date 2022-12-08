Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday





Mike Wills speaks to Andy Cahoon of SA Rugby about the Cape Town Sevens.

12 women’s teams and 16 men’s teams will feature in the tournament

The Cape Town Sevens runs from Friday to Sunday

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

After a three-year hiatus, the HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament is back from 9 December.

According to Cahoon, the tournament will feature 12 women’s teams and 16 men’s teams and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

In addition to the rugby, there will also be exciting entertainment, including a performance by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

We spend a lot of time and effort on making sure that when people attend, they get a full experience. Andy Cahoon, GM of commercial and communications at SA Rugby

Scroll up to listen to the audio for more.