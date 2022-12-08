Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?





Mike Wills speaks to economist Neva Makgetla about why she believes we are in a moral panic about corruption after the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala theft.

Makgetla says the charges do not seem to justify impeachment .

She says that there is a risk of “the perfect getting in the way of the good”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Makgetla believes that the reaction to the section 89 panel is an overreaction, and it does not warrant a resignation.

Although they keep saying they are serious [charges], because they have to in terms of the Constitution, normally you might get a reprimand or something, but you would not see that as an impeachable offence. Neva Makgetla, Economist

She added that at this stage, the charges and the evidence for the charges are not very strong.

Makgetla says that while there is an argument that the President should be completely above reproach, we need to also make sure the search for someone perfect does not take away from someone good.

The problem is, do we think we can find someone who is that much better? Neva Makgetla, economist

While she states we should not close our eyes to corruption and investigations into these potential issues should continue, we should not just jump straight to impeachment before understanding what happened.

