Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
Mike Wills speaks to economist Neva Makgetla about why she believes we are in a moral panic about corruption after the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala theft.
-
Makgetla says the charges do not seem to justify impeachment.
-
She says that there is a risk of “the perfect getting in the way of the good”.
Makgetla believes that the reaction to the section 89 panel is an overreaction, and it does not warrant a resignation.
Although they keep saying they are serious [charges], because they have to in terms of the Constitution, normally you might get a reprimand or something, but you would not see that as an impeachable offence.Neva Makgetla, Economist
She added that at this stage, the charges and the evidence for the charges are not very strong.
Makgetla says that while there is an argument that the President should be completely above reproach, we need to also make sure the search for someone perfect does not take away from someone good.
The problem is, do we think we can find someone who is that much better?Neva Makgetla, economist
While she states we should not close our eyes to corruption and investigations into these potential issues should continue, we should not just jump straight to impeachment before understanding what happened.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance
Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.Read More