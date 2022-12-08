Mitchells Plain Tiktokker pens book to raise money for children's shoes





Paulvin Webster with Clarence Ford in-studio

Mitchells Plain resident and Maths Tiktok creator Pauvlin Webster has just launched his second book Captain AK & Mr Shooz.

The book was inspired by some children's need for proper shoes in his community. He realised this need after he and a friend started a jogging club for the kids.

After a futile attempt to get sponsorship, he decided to write the book and publish it.

It retails for R150 and all proceeds go to shoes for the kids as well as sanitary pads for girls.

Clarence Ford speaks to Paulvin Webster, author, and mathematician at Just Pass Maths.

We took these kids to jog with us and some of them were running in sandals. When we started asking for donations, particularly from big name brands, no one responded. And these kids are wearing their brands. Paulvin Webster, Author and mathematician - Just Pass Maths

I just got sick and tired of asking and none of the companies answered. So I decided to solve my own problem. Paulvin Webster, Author and mathematician - Just Pass Maths

Webster didn't look too far for inspiration for his book. He says it kind of wrote itself.

The main character is Mr Shooz, who's struggling to deliver 10,000 shoes. But now he needs to deliver 500,000 shoes and he asks for help from other characters like Santa Claus, who's too busy. He then gets help from Captain AK, a local superhero. Paulvin Webster, author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths

To purchase any of his books, email captainak101@gmail.com or call 065 548 0109.

