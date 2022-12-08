50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
Clarence Ford spoke to SHA Specialist Underwriters business head, Dave Honeyman.
About 50% of the country’s registered companies are not compliant with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).
On top of that, it is estimated 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.
The Act provides compensation for injury or disability caused by occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees during their employment, It also caters for death resulting from such injuries or diseases.
SHA Specialist Underwriters' business head, Dave Honeyman said employers cite administrative challenges as reasons behind non-compliance.
They cite difficulties in terms of administration, saying that they have tried to contact COIDA to get registered and they never get a response from COIDA.Dave Honeyman, Business Head of Accident & Health and Motor Fleet Solutions - SHA Specialist Underwriters
It's a criminal offence for a business not to be registered with COIDA and the owners of that business could face criminal charges for not being compliant.Dave Honeyman, Business Head of Accident & Health and Motor Fleet Solutions - SHA Specialist Underwriters
Honeyman said businesses should partner with service providers to assist in doing the administrative process on their behalf.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Department of Labour and Employment/Facebook
