Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline

Eskom announced this morning that the planned outage of the unit has been delayed to this afternoon to get some time to "stabilize the system".

The maintenance upgrade will result in the power utility losing 900 megawatts from the grid.

Eskom conserves 1000 megawatts of power with every stage of load shedding.

At this stage, there's no official word from Eskom in terms of how it will manage the situation. We do expect further updates to load shedding stages. Eskom has said we are in stage six and that this will move to stage five by Friday. But the situation changes so quickly. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Brandt said the exacerbated power cuts have a far-reaching impact on the economy and the lives of South Africans.

Loadshedding in high-crime areas helps criminals execute their plans. It is December and Cape Town is becoming busier. At this stage, South Africans just want energy security and energy supply. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

