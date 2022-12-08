'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down





Clarence Ford chats to Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement, about the harsh realities that women's shelters in the Western Cape are facing.

14 out of 20 women's shelters in Western cape are closing down

This means there will be 350 fewer beds for victims of gender-based violence

Gender-based violence is nothing new to the citizens of South Africa, with SA being the gender-based violence (GBV) capital of the world.

According to Women for Change SA between July 2022 and September 2022 in South Africa:

989 women were murdered

1277 were victims of attempted murder

315 children were murdered

10 590 cases of rape were opened

13 000 women were victims of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm

In 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that just like Covid-19, gender-based violence in South Africa is a pandemic that needs to come to an end, but what happened to the money allocated to GBV?

Kathy Cronje tells Clarence Ford that with the festive season on our doorstep, the number of GBV cases spikes as more people are drinking and subsequently lashing out. Therefore more people are needing safety shelters.

For most victims of gender-based violence, leaving the abusive situation is not as easy as it sounds, but for the women that have managed to remove themselves, they're often left without the resources needed to rebuild their lives.

According to the Women's Shelter Movement (WSM): "WSM strives to be the united voice on sheltering of women and their children affected by gender-based violence in South Africa", and they do this by providing shelter, food, and employment.

Shelters like these are able to stay afloat with donations and funding from the government, specifically the Department of Social Development, but unfortunately the funds have not been adequate, which has resulted in 14 out of 20 shelters facing imminent closure.

We have funding until the end of this month...but at the end of this month that is all the funding we've got. So, when we say that 14 shelters are shutting down, they're not all shutting their doors at the end of the month, they have money to run one or two months. Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

What does the closure of these shelters mean?

There will be 350 fewer beds for victims of gender-based violence – this means that victims will either have to continue staying with their abusers or look for alternative shelter

159 women will be unemployed – the women that work at these shelters will lose their jobs despite them being the breadwinners of their household

We've already received a portion from the Department of Social Development, but in the last three years, the amount hasn't gone up, so we haven't been able to increase the food limit, we haven't been able to increase salaries or anything like that from government funding. Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, these shelters are under an overwhelming amount of financial stress and financial fatigue, she explains.

There so many reasons from Covid as to why we are all battling to find money...the fact that it's all of us means that we've got a critical, critical problem. Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

What needs to be done:

The answer is simple: long-term funding

If you want to help, scroll up to listen to the interview and view their website here.

If you or anyone that you know of is a victim of gender-based violence, click here.