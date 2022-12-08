'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
Clarence Ford chats to Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement, about the harsh realities that women's shelters in the Western Cape are facing.
-
14 out of 20 women's shelters in Western cape are closing down
-
This means there will be 350 fewer beds for victims of gender-based violence
Gender-based violence is nothing new to the citizens of South Africa, with SA being the gender-based violence (GBV) capital of the world.
According to Women for Change SA between July 2022 and September 2022 in South Africa:
- 989 women were murdered
- 1277 were victims of attempted murder
- 315 children were murdered
- 10 590 cases of rape were opened
- 13 000 women were victims of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm
In 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that just like Covid-19, gender-based violence in South Africa is a pandemic that needs to come to an end, but what happened to the money allocated to GBV?
Kathy Cronje tells Clarence Ford that with the festive season on our doorstep, the number of GBV cases spikes as more people are drinking and subsequently lashing out. Therefore more people are needing safety shelters.
For most victims of gender-based violence, leaving the abusive situation is not as easy as it sounds, but for the women that have managed to remove themselves, they're often left without the resources needed to rebuild their lives.
According to the Women's Shelter Movement (WSM): "WSM strives to be the united voice on sheltering of women and their children affected by gender-based violence in South Africa", and they do this by providing shelter, food, and employment.
Shelters like these are able to stay afloat with donations and funding from the government, specifically the Department of Social Development, but unfortunately the funds have not been adequate, which has resulted in 14 out of 20 shelters facing imminent closure.
We have funding until the end of this month...but at the end of this month that is all the funding we've got. So, when we say that 14 shelters are shutting down, they're not all shutting their doors at the end of the month, they have money to run one or two months.Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
What does the closure of these shelters mean?
- There will be 350 fewer beds for victims of gender-based violence – this means that victims will either have to continue staying with their abusers or look for alternative shelter
- 159 women will be unemployed – the women that work at these shelters will lose their jobs despite them being the breadwinners of their household
We've already received a portion from the Department of Social Development, but in the last three years, the amount hasn't gone up, so we haven't been able to increase the food limit, we haven't been able to increase salaries or anything like that from government funding.Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, these shelters are under an overwhelming amount of financial stress and financial fatigue, she explains.
There so many reasons from Covid as to why we are all battling to find money...the fact that it's all of us means that we've got a critical, critical problem.Kathy Cronje, Vice Chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
What needs to be done:
- The answer is simple: long-term funding
If you want to help, scroll up to listen to the interview and view their website here.
If you or anyone that you know of is a victim of gender-based violence, click here.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126489837_sad-depressed-african-american-young-woman-hugging-pillow-lying-in-bed-alone-upset-frustrated-black-.html
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance
Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.Read More