Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Clarence Ford spoke to attorney at SchoemanLaw INC. Kavita Kooverjee about whether unpaid debts can lead to jail time.
-
You cannot go to jail for unpaid debt.
-
Debt collectors can also not threaten, intimidate or harass a debtor to pay.
As a general rule you cannot be sent to jail for not paying your debts, said Kooverjee, and a debt collector cannot misrepresent themselves, harass, threaten, or use force to get the debt.
However, she added that there are some instances where it can lead to jail time such as not paying taxes to SARS, failing to pay child maintenance, or failing to appear in court when there is a need for financial query.
If you are not the one with debt but rather a private citizen wanting to collect, Kooverjee said the best option available is to go to small claims court.
You would need to approach the clerk of the court; they will then assist you in drafting a letter of demand.Kavita Kooverjee, attorney at SchoemanLaw INC.
If this is not responded to, a summons will be issued for both parties to appear in court, and if the debtor does not appear a judgement may be given against them.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106734695_upset-african-american-man-refusing-to-pay-debt-to-debt-collector-who-visited-him-at-home.html
