50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert





Mandy Weiner spoke to Energy expert Matthew Cruise about the possibility of stage 7 and 8 load shedding.

2022 has been marked as the most load-shedding-intensive year since its inception. The last time load shedding stage 6 was implemented was in September.

Energy analyst Hartmut Winkler said the planned maintenance of the Koeberg Power Station over the next few months could further impact the country's energy supply.

Hohm Energy’s Matthew Cruise said there is a possibility for Koeberg’s maintenance to be postponed in order to maintain Eskom's image.

However, it remains a fifty-fifty chance due to aging power stations that are reaching the end of their life cycle.

The central headquarters of planning and seeing what’s going on, they scramble to prevent stage 7 load shedding from going on… Matthew Cruise, Energy expert

There’s a potential that it’s postponed but I’d say its fifty-fifty at the moment… Matthew Cruise, Energy expert

Cruise said load shedding is a direct result of state capture.

This comes on the back of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments on Eskom’s bouts of load shedding being likened to the impact of state capture on the country.

In my mind, it is because of state capture that Eskom is failing. Matthew Cruise, Energy expert

