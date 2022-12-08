50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
Mandy Weiner spoke to Energy expert Matthew Cruise about the possibility of stage 7 and 8 load shedding.
2022 has been marked as the most load-shedding-intensive year since its inception. The last time load shedding stage 6 was implemented was in September.
Energy analyst Hartmut Winkler said the planned maintenance of the Koeberg Power Station over the next few months could further impact the country's energy supply.
Hohm Energy’s Matthew Cruise said there is a possibility for Koeberg’s maintenance to be postponed in order to maintain Eskom's image.
However, it remains a fifty-fifty chance due to aging power stations that are reaching the end of their life cycle.
The central headquarters of planning and seeing what’s going on, they scramble to prevent stage 7 load shedding from going on…Matthew Cruise, Energy expert
There’s a potential that it’s postponed but I’d say its fifty-fifty at the moment…Matthew Cruise, Energy expert
Cruise said load shedding is a direct result of state capture.
This comes on the back of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments on Eskom’s bouts of load shedding being likened to the impact of state capture on the country.
In my mind, it is because of state capture that Eskom is failing.Matthew Cruise, Energy expert
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
The Department of Education is investigating how to make schools more gender-inclusive.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance
Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.Read More