Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst





Mandy Wiener spoke to director at Political Futures Consultancy Daniel Silke about the lack of communication to South Africans about the state of our country.

Silke said there has been a failure in communication strategy .

He said that South Africans are owed explanations.

Silke said he believes the communication with regard to the Phala Phala scandal has been disastrous from the President.

He added that this unfortunately is not an isolated issue as there has been poor communication on a variety of issues, from both the president and high-ranking ministers.

We are seeing a broad-based failure on the part of the executive and broad-based failure in terms of communication strategy. Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consultancy

Silke said that as South Africans we are owed an explanation to the issues facing us and it is a failure of duty to not inform us.

He added that, with regards to Eskom, there has been a lack of accountability from the governing party for the energy crisis we are facing.

