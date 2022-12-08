This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith





Tracey-Lee Oliver, a singer, comedian, and actress, will be the featured guest on #AnHourWith this Sunday.

The talented performer made her debut in the entertainment industry as a musician and as a contestant on shows like "The Voice."

Tracey-Lee Oliver most recently portrayed Abigail Abrahams, Marc Lottering's daughter, in the musical "Aunty Merle."

This Sunday — 11 December — listen to CapeTalk for awesome songs by Whitney Houston, All-4-One, and Shanice!

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za