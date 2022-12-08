Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?





Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the findings of DataEQ’s latest South African Banking Index.

- Banks are the “most liked” industry in South Africa according to DataEQ's latest South African Banking Index.

- They tracked over four million social media posts over a year and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.

Banks are the “most liked” industry in South Africa according to DataEQ. Surprised?

DataEQ’s analysts came to this conclusion after tracking more than four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022.

The posts were about African Bank, Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank and TymeBank.

© belchonock/123rf.com

This is the first time local banks have moved into net positive territory in terms of social media sentiment in the seven years that DataEQ (formerly BrandsEye) has produced its annual South African Banking Index.

The banks’ net sentiment shot up from -7.5% in 2021 to 9.4% in 2022, overtaking insurers and retailers reports consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

What is the reason for this shift? she asks.

Did they suddenly start treating their customers better; better than local retailers, insurers and telcos, so much so that they felt compelled to take to social media to applaud them publicly... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

...or did the banks do something to elicit the positive mentions, which ended up overshadowing the negative ones? Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The answer is yes, says Knowler.

"They dangled cash - okay vouchers - at people."

FNB is the most-liked bank, followed by Absa, mainly because both these banks launched social media campaigns that solicited positive comments from their clients by running competitions linked to posts about the banks.

DataEQ added that customer experience also played a key role in this sector achieving its first-ever net positive score,.

By actively using the channels to entice consumers to focus more on the positive things they are doing operationally, banks are essentially flipping the script and taking control of their social media narrative. DataEQ

For Absa for instance, DataEQ told Knowler it was predominantly their #WeDoMoreWednesdays campaign that drove positivity, but the hashtags often overlapped.

For more detail on these insights, scroll to the top to listen to the interview