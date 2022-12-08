It's been 30 years since the 1st text message was sent!





'Merry Christmas'. That what the very first SMS (Short Message Service) read when it was sent on 3 December 2022 - 30 years ago.

The sender was a man in Berkshire in the United Kingdom and his name was Neil Papworth. He was a Vodafone engineer testing out tech and sent the message to one of his bosses.

On Lunch With EB Inglis, he wanted to hear from our Kfm 94.5 listeners what the message might have been if a South African had written it.

It comes as no surprise that the first voice note received was, 'Ons gaan nou braai!'.

Listen to more of our listeners' responses in the audio clip below.

