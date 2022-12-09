'Schools must be a safe space for all': DBE on improving gender inclusivity
Mike Wills speaks to Likho Bottoman of the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in the Western Cape about improving inclusivity in schools.
-
The DBE is trying to improve gender inclusivity in schools
-
They intend to put out proposed guidelines for public comment
The idea of making schools more gender inclusive, or even gender neutral, is one that is met with much controversy with some expressing concern over the idea of unisex school bathrooms.
The DBE's recent proposals to improve gender inclusivity in schools are guided by the constitution to ensure no child is disadvantaged in their access to education.
We have a constitutional mandate that supports us in ensuring that there is a space for everybody in this country, particularly those who were previously marginalised.Likho Bottoman, Deputy Director of Social Mobilisation and Support Services at Department of Basic Education
Bottoman says the DBE does not know how best to ensure school becomes a fair and safe space for all, which is why they are also going to ask the country what would be best for the children.
As the basic education sector, as we put out these guidelines, we are making it very clear that we do not have all the answers.Likho Bottoman, Deputy Director of Social Mobilisation and Support Services at Department of Basic Education
The DBE is asking whether there is value in making schools entirely gender-neutral, or if there is an alternative way to improve inclusivity.
Their proposals look at the use of gender-neutral bathrooms, school uniforms, and pronouns in schools.
He added that while there are many other issues in our schools that do need attention, we cannot use those as a distraction to ignore the discrimination that many students of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities face every day.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174276979_young-adult-hispanic-transsexual-girl-looking-in-a-mirror-as-a-child-after-applying-makeup-concept-i.html?vti=mynanbzn9qbdjax3n4-1-59
