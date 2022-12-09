Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months





John Perlman speaks to the acting chief commercial officer of Transnet Freight Rail, Bonginkosi Mabaso, about how Transnet is combatting cable theft.

Transnet has reduced copper cable theft by almost a third

The rate of conviction for those arrested for theft is still very low

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Over a seven-month period, Transnet has managed to reduce the theft of copper cables from the parastatal rail lines by 31%.

One initiative is the National Emergency Response Centre, which controls the deployment of resources to manage theft in a similar way to a police station.

While much theft still occurs, Transnet has succeeded in having more than 1500 people arrested for cable theft.

However, only 30 of these arrests resulted in convictions.

Our court systems remain under pressure and therefore it would really help if we had a dedicated crimes court that would focus on these types of crimes. Bonginkosi Mabaso, acting chief commercial officer of Transnet Freight Rail

