Home
arrow_forward
Business

Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit

9 December 2022 7:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Agriculture
citrus exports
Mike Mills
SA citrus farmers

South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.

Mike Mills interviews Hannes De Waal of the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa about the tough realities that citrus farmers are facing in South Africa.

There's nothing like a refreshing orange or the zest of lemon drizzled over your cake, but many are unaware of what's happening behind the scenes in the citrus farming industry.

... the citrus industry... was doing well. In the last two years, unfortunately, it turned...

Hannes De Waal, Chairperson of The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa
@ proler/123rf.com
@ proler/123rf.com

Despite South Africa being the largest exporter of citrus (lemons, oranges, mandarins, and grapefruits) in the Southern Hemisphere, citrus farmers are not making money.

Farming is different from manufacturing... we are spending our money now for next year's crop, and then we only get our profits a couple of months after we've started harvesting... and in between many things can happen.

Hannes De Waal, Chairperson of The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa

Main points raised by Hannes De Waal:

  • Over the last two years, citrus farmers have found themselves under incredible financial stress, but are hopeful that things will turn around
  • The shipping cycle has increased enormously worldwide – regardless, farmers need to ship as they've already spent money on their inputs (sprays, fertilisers, etc.)
  • Chilled containers (which are used by some of these farms) have become scarce
  • Citrus farmers are still dealing with the aftermath of Covid-19
  • Consumers are under pressure – it's estimated that consumer spending is down by 15%

Our objective hasn't changed because one must keep in mind that these are two very, very difficult years.

Hannes De Waal, Chairperson of The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa

Our citrus farms look good. I believe we have the best farmers in the world, and we're not negative about our industry at all. Unfortunately, we're just in a position where we have to stay tough and resilient.

Hannes De Waal, Chairperson of The Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




9 December 2022 7:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Agriculture
citrus exports
Mike Mills
More from Business

