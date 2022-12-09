



Alan Winde talks with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs on Kfm Mornings to explain Mzansi's current load shedding crisis.

The City of Cape Town's electricity supply shortage is giving him grey hair, says Winde.

Whenever we go to level 6, it’s a complete disaster. Western Cape Premiere, Alan Winde

Winde says the City is building another power plant, but it won't be ready for another 18 to 24 months.

There are teams working day and night to mitigate the situation. Western Cape Premiere, Alan Winde

Consumers in Cape Town have had about 2000 fewer hours of load shedding - about 83 days - than the rest of South Africa.

Disaster management plans are in place for the City of Cape Town users.

But stage 8 remains a possibility, depending on how efficient the alternative power plants they're using are.

And as the city continues to grow, there are major concerns around the sustainability of the City's resources — beyond its power supply.

This article first appeared on KFM : Stage 8 load shedding remains possible - Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier