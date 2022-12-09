Stage 8 load shedding remains possible - Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet the owner of most 'lit' house in Brakenfell - despite load shedding! Brackenfell's best-lit house is back for another feastive season, but will it withstand stage 4 load shedding? 9 December 2022 3:30 PM
UPS-powered traffic lights unable to function with stage 4 loadshedding CoCT:'Unfortunately, UPS batteries do not have sufficient time to recharge when Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding or above.' 9 December 2022 1:51 PM
For the first time ever, South Africa hosts the 2022 World Science Forum! Ending the year off on a high note, for the first time ever, Cape Town hosts the 2022 World Science Forum. 9 December 2022 1:42 PM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Old and creaky Koeberg now only generates 200MW of electricity Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is going offline on Saturday. 9 December 2022 12:04 PM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen' Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture. 9 December 2022 6:19 AM
View all Business
671 types of butterflies can still be found in South Africa Lepidopterist Steve Woodhill answers question on how attract more butterflies in your garden. 9 December 2022 2:13 PM
No more preaching on trains. Pastor vows to 'counterattack' Prasa decision Prasa has announced new rules for their trains which prohibits informal trading or preaching on their trains. 9 December 2022 1:05 PM
Oasis is fighting for social change through sport with the Homeless World Cup The HWC gives homeless or at-risk South Africans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent their country playing football. 9 December 2022 12:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 9 December 2022 7:52 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters. 9 December 2022 7:12 AM
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Loadshedding

Stage 8 load shedding remains possible - Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

9 December 2022 10:02 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Alan Winde
#LoadShedding
load shedding stage 6

Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde has a plan, in case the worst happens.

Alan Winde talks with Darren, Sherlin, and Sibs on Kfm Mornings to explain Mzansi's current load shedding crisis.

The City of Cape Town's electricity supply shortage is giving him grey hair, says Winde.

Whenever we go to level 6, it’s a complete disaster.

Western Cape Premiere, Alan Winde

Winde says the City is building another power plant, but it won't be ready for another 18 to 24 months.

There are teams working day and night to mitigate the situation.

Western Cape Premiere, Alan Winde

Consumers in Cape Town have had about 2000 fewer hours of load shedding - about 83 days - than the rest of South Africa.

Disaster management plans are in place for the City of Cape Town users.

But stage 8 remains a possibility, depending on how efficient the alternative power plants they're using are.

And as the city continues to grow, there are major concerns around the sustainability of the City's resources — beyond its power supply.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : Stage 8 load shedding remains possible - Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier




9 December 2022 10:02 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Alan Winde
#LoadShedding
load shedding stage 6

Trending

Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media

World Entertainment

President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit

World

[SCAM WARNING] Glow Festival is 'totally a con'

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC NEC defers integrity commission reports to upcoming conference

10 December 2022 10:07 AM

Jukskei River tragedy: Missing person's report opened for awol pastor

10 December 2022 9:14 AM

Soweto residents plead for relocation amid heavy rains

10 December 2022 8:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA