



Africa Melane interviews US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be in attendance at US President Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit happening next week from 13 to 15 December.

Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.

The summit aims to strengthen US-Africa relations, with key topics such as fostering new economic engagement, food security, and responding to the climate crisis.

US foreign policy expert Brooks Spector says it is a shame Ramaphosa will not be at the event.

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

The sad part of it I guess is South Africa loses the opportunity to be a kind of first among equals in a gathering like this. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump presidency, a meeting like this has been a long time coming.

I suspect Donald Trump... would have not wanted to convene such a meeting of African leaders... the most recent occurrence of such a meeting was back in Barack Obama’s time. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert

Scroll up to listen to the audio.

This article first appeared on 702 : President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit