Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Reuters reports that the Nigerian army is running a secret, systematic abortion programme.
It claims that abortions were forced on female victims of Boko Haram/Islamic State.
The report claims that at least 10,000 pregnancies had been illegally terminated.
Reuters based its report on the accounts of 33 victims, hospital staff, and security officials as well as numerous documents.
The women and girls ranged from a few weeks to eight months pregnant, and some were as young as 12 years old, interviews and records showed.
The success of the campaign relied on deception and physical force against women who were kept in military custody for days or weeks.
In some instances, women who resisted were beaten, canned, held at gunpoint, or drugged into compliance.
Others were tied or pinned down, as abortion drugs were forcefully administered.
Reuters was unable to establish who created the abortion programme.
Nigerian military leaders deny that the programme existed and blames Reuters for being part of a foreign effort to undermine the country’s fight against the insurgents.
The Nigerian Army... it's not the first time they are accused of gross human rights abuses...Jean-Jacques Cornish - Journalist, Editor and authoritative commentator on African Affairs
... it is a woman's choice. It cannot be something enforced and certainly not something that is done in secret...Jean-Jacques Cornish - Journalist, Editor and authoritative commentator on African Affairs
Scroll up to listen to the interview from (skip to 2:40).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106931694_painted-national-flag-of-nigeria-on-a-concrete-wall.html?term=nigeria&vti=oedwrmeg6tgvrigdfu-1-62
More from World
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit
Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.Read More
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government
Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.Read More
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year
Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".Read More
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.Read More
Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump?
CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits.Read More
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban
North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.Read More
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption
De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.Read More
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage
This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More