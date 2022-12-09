SA Weather Service warns of more rain for storm-battered Gauteng over weekend
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of more rain in Gauteng until at least Sunday, while emergency services are responding to more calls about flooded roads in Joburg on Friday morning.
Friday's incidents come while some residents are still trying to repair damage caused by a hailstorm on Monday.
The storm uprooted trees, drenched people's homes and swept debris across parts of Joburg.
#JHBTraffic ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 9, 2022
AVOID ! Wilgerood Road ,Roodepoort
Tarmac washed away . @MyJRA has been notified #JoburgRoadSafety ^NB pic.twitter.com/TOpravGgjw
#WeServeJoburg #JHBTraffic #JoburgUpdates' Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) December 9, 2022
⚠️ *TRAFFIC ALERT*⚠️ Kilburn Road collapsing on both sides by the Pick 'n Pay. Road closed off to traffic on both sides, please avoid. @CityofJoburgZA @GPDRT_ @CoJTransport @crumregionc pic.twitter.com/kpBkSoVULX
#WeServeJoburg #JHBTraffic #JoburgUpdates' Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) December 9, 2022
⚠️ *TRAFFIC ALERT*⚠️ Flooding on Schlapo Street in Groblerpark in Region C, please avoid. @CityofJoburgZA @GPDRT_ @CoJTransport @crumregionc pic.twitter.com/GihSnm3Jy5
#WeServeJoburg #JHBTraffic #JoburgUpdates' Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) December 9, 2022
⚠️ *TRAFFIC ALERT*⚠️ Flooding reported in Florida (Florida Park) in Roodepoort, please exercise caution and avoid. @CityofJoburgZA @GPDRT_ @CoJTransport @crumregionc @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/7WxOg3cx2j
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla is keeping an eye on routes affected by the overnight rain.
"In Soweto, there is flooding on Moroka Nancefield Road,at Ncube Drive in Dube, affecting traffic flow between Klipspruit Valley and Elias Motsoaledi Road. Still in Soweto, there are reports of flooding on Klipspruit Valley Road next to the Maponya dealership in Orlando West and also in Meadowlands Zone 10 near Kwa Mahlobo Secondary School."
Meanwhile, this week's downpours in Gauteng have also affected electricity infrastructure.
"To tell the truth, we are still in disaster mode, we have not recovered since the storms earlier this week and the rain has been persisting as we have been trying to address the backlogs. We are not out of the woods yet," said City Power's Isaac Mangena.
Motorists have been urged to avoid low-lying bridges and other areas prone to flooding on Friday and through the weekend.
