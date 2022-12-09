Streaming issues? Report here
The Day Trip
The Day Trip
10:00 - 11:00
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals

Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.

Africa Melane speaks to Soccer Laduma's senior football journalist, Kurt Buckerfield, about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-finals.

Pressure mounts as the football showdown that is FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals kicks off on 9 December.

The matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.

Senior football journalist Kurt Buckerfield argues that this may be Brazil's most difficult game of the tournament.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal matches. Picture: Eyewitness News
The 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal matches. Picture: Eyewitness News

I think that Croatia will be quietly confident. They were in this situation just four years ago.

Kurt Buckerfield, Senior football journalist

The Netherlands, a popular pick for South African soccer fans, will face tight competition from two-time World Cup champions Argentina.

I feel that Argentina will want to get one over the Dutch.

Kurt Buckerfield, Senior football journalist

Scroll up to listen to more FIFA World Cup analysis.


This article first appeared on 702 : [PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals




