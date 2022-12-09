[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals
Africa Melane speaks to Soccer Laduma’s senior football journalist, Kurt Buckerfield, about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-finals.
Pressure mounts as the football showdown that is FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals kicks off on 9 December.
The matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.
Senior football journalist Kurt Buckerfield argues that this may be Brazil’s most difficult game of the tournament.
I think that Croatia will be quietly confident. They were in this situation just four years ago.Kurt Buckerfield, Senior football journalist
The Netherlands, a popular pick for South African soccer fans, will face tight competition from two-time World Cup champions Argentina.
I feel that Argentina will want to get one over the Dutch.Kurt Buckerfield, Senior football journalist
