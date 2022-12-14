Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Finance
fiber_manual_record
Technology

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

* 14 December 2022 11:06 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Botswana
Diamonds
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
podcast
crystal orderson
Africa Focus

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Africa’s leading country in diamond mining, Botswana has optimized its operations to create more job opportunities for its people and increase economic value. Botswana is currently home to the world’s most valuable diamond mine, Jwaneng as well as the world’s largest diamond by area, Orapa.

While many African countries have suffered what’s known as the resource curse, where countries with an abundance of natural resources fail to create positive economic growth, Botswana has managed to turn its diamond mines and other natural resources into a countrywide blessing.

To unpack how Botswana progressed to this point, Crystal Orderson joins Bongani Bingwa for the final episode of Africa Focus. The weekly series, presented by RMB aims to highlight Africa’s innovations and potential growth while answering key economic questions.

Listen to the full conversation below

Orderson explains the resource curse, and how Botswana found value in collaboration to become a leader in the diamond industry. It was also announced that Botswana will be the permanent secretariat of the Kimberley process, which unites administrations, civil societies, and industry in reducing the flow of conflict diamonds.

The UN says that we [Africa] are home to 30% of the world’s natural resources [minerals]. But the reality is that not everyone [in Africa] has benefited.

Botswana realized that it’s not a solo effort. They do need banks to be involved.

In 2021, Rand Merchant Bank Botswana provided a $50 million working capital facility to Lucara Diamond Corp.

The working capital facility was required to help progress the early pre-work required to take the Karowe mine into its next stage of growth from open cast to underground operations, which will extend the life of the mine.

Karowe mine is one of the world’s foremost producers of large, high quality, Type IIA diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats. This transaction has enabled Lucara to manage the gap between their tender cycles from a working capital perspective and to continue with the development of the underground expansion project while working through project financing. This will extend the life of the mine for a further 20 years – ensuring continued employment and contribution towards economic growth in Botswana.

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about how RMB is unlocking the power of Africa, visit the official RMB website.


This article first appeared on 702 : Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people




