[SCAM WARNING] Glow Festival is 'totally a con'
Lester Kiewit chats to Joseph Selolo of the National Consumer Commission about the latest postponement of the Glow Festival.
The organiser of Dinosaur Expo and the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights events has done it again.
The Glow Festival was scheduled to take place at Maynardville in Cape Town from 8 to 11 December, but it has been postponed until April 2023.
What makes this even more bizarre, is that they're still advertising ticket sales for this weekend.
This is totally a con, totally a scam... leveraging terms and conditions to get out of paying refunds.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Joseph Selolo weighs in:
- The National Consumer Commission has been monitoring the organiser of these events since the dinosaur event earlier this year and has noticed a pattern of events being planned and then postponed or non-delivery of what's been offered
- There are provisions dealing with postponement of events – in event of a cancellation, the consumer is entitled to a refund with interest, from the date that payment of the ticket has been made, until the date that the settlement has been processed
- Because the organiser is in Australia, the above-mentioned South African provision may not be applicable
- The National Consumer Commission has noticed the unusual ways in which ticket sales have been arranged (sold on their website as opposed to the popular ticket sales platforms such as Webticket or Quicket)
- There have been red flags with these events' way of advertising (they have designed it to catch the attention of some but avoid the attention of others)
Kiewit has reached out to the organiser of these events but has been turned down on numerous occasions.
We've been in touch with him, and we've offered him many occasions to come on air with us; he's always declining.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
If you or someone that you know has been scammed by this organiser, contact the National Consumer Commission.
They are encouraged to lodge complaints with us because there is also a lot of information that we don't have, but consumers might.Joseph Selolo, Company Secretary at the National Consumer Commission
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
