Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Publications in the United Kingdom are accusing Harry and Meghan of insulting the royal family and the media.
In the six-part series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relive the alleged abuse from the media for invading their privacy and their relationship with the Windsor royal family.
The series also features how the couple met online before officially having dinner in the UK.
UK newspapers ran with a series of headlines including Daily Mail's "Palace anger at assault on the Queen's legacy".
Guardian front page, Friday 9 December 2022: Iranian forces 'shooting at faces and genitals of female protesters' pic.twitter.com/ecFiOIlV8C' The Guardian (@guardian) December 8, 2022
Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/geSmgigUYU' Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 8, 2022
Gilchrist says the couple repeatedly mentions the racism of the royal family.
... they have repeated vile gripes about racism within the royal household without specifically saying the royal family.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
They had a go at the media and says the media has been destroying them.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Source : @sussexroyal/instagram.com
