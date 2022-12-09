Streaming issues? Report here
The Day Trip
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media

9 December 2022 8:51 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
British Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Publications in the United Kingdom are accusing Harry and Meghan of insulting the royal family and the media.

In the six-part series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relive the alleged abuse from the media for invading their privacy and their relationship with the Windsor royal family.

The series also features how the couple met online before officially having dinner in the UK.

UK newspapers ran with a series of headlines including Daily Mail's "Palace anger at assault on the Queen's legacy".

Gilchrist says the couple repeatedly mentions the racism of the royal family.

... they have repeated vile gripes about racism within the royal household without specifically saying the royal family.

Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

They had a go at the media and says the media has been destroying them.

Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media




