671 types of butterflies can still be found in South Africa





It was in 2005 that Lepidopterist Steve Woodhill published a book called a field guide to butterflies in South Africa and the second edition of the book was then released in 2020.

Though there are about 20,000 different kinds of butterflies in the world and the number keeps changing the problem remains that butterflies keep going extinct, explains Woodhill.

One of the biggest causes and this is something that has become more and more scientifically proven in recent years it is the use of pesticides, specifically the use of pesticides in the industrial scale to kill pest. Steve Woodhill, Lepidopterist

He went on to explain that because a lot of South Africa is tropical, lots of butterflies would then be found in KZN and the East Coast, because of the presence of the warm currents so one would find similar species found in Mozambique, Tanzania, and further North of Africa.

What is special in South Africa is that you've got this tremendous biodiversity in terms of savannah vegetation and all these special little niches of the species to adapt to them. So, you get a lot of localised speciation and very closely related, very similar species, which are quite different from each other. Steve Woodhill, Lepidopterist

Gardeners need to create conditions that will attract insects in their gardens, Woodhill added.