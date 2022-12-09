671 types of butterflies can still be found in South Africa
It was in 2005 that Lepidopterist Steve Woodhill published a book called a field guide to butterflies in South Africa and the second edition of the book was then released in 2020.
Though there are about 20,000 different kinds of butterflies in the world and the number keeps changing the problem remains that butterflies keep going extinct, explains Woodhill.
One of the biggest causes and this is something that has become more and more scientifically proven in recent years it is the use of pesticides, specifically the use of pesticides in the industrial scale to kill pest.Steve Woodhill, Lepidopterist
He went on to explain that because a lot of South Africa is tropical, lots of butterflies would then be found in KZN and the East Coast, because of the presence of the warm currents so one would find similar species found in Mozambique, Tanzania, and further North of Africa.
What is special in South Africa is that you've got this tremendous biodiversity in terms of savannah vegetation and all these special little niches of the species to adapt to them. So, you get a lot of localised speciation and very closely related, very similar species, which are quite different from each other.Steve Woodhill, Lepidopterist
Gardeners need to create conditions that will attract insects in their gardens, Woodhill added.
Gardeners have got a lot of power in their hands, what they can do is create conditions were these creatures can spread and continue to breed.Steve Woodhill, Lepidopterist
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/wildlifepictures/29249182222
More from Lifestyle
Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town
From shark diving excursions to sand dune bike tours, the Cape offers an abundance of activities for thrill-seekers.Read More
No more preaching on trains. Pastor vows to 'counterattack' Prasa decision
Prasa has announced new rules for their trains which prohibits informal trading or preaching on their trains.Read More
Oasis is fighting for social change through sport with the Homeless World Cup
The HWC gives homeless or at-risk South Africans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent their country playing football.Read More
'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA
This is according to Google’s "Year in Search" function, which provides analysis of trending topics.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Cape Town has a wide-selection of wine farms to choose from — from Paarl to Constantia.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More