Graham Abbott, keeping the art of analogue photography alive





bigal04uk/123rf

Graham Abbott is involved in keeping the art of analogue photography alive through his own work and as the founder of the Barrydale Analogue photography festival.

Analogue photography is the art of taking and developing photographs using analogue methods. The process of using film, wet plate photography and camera obscuras to capture images and then develop them through chemical processes in a darkroom.

Graham, who has been working with analogue photography for 40 years, describes the importance of analogue photography as a method of slowing the process of capturing images into a meditation which results in greater consideration being afforded to the images.

A good starting point to learn about lighting, exposure and timing because you have to slow down. Graham Abott

Graham believes that digital images lack the time and thought which makes the image timeless and makes it more of an art form.

Digital is so fast and instant, and everything is on to the Instagram and it’s just never-ending. When you actually capture a picture on analogue it’s timeless, it’s something that you can actually feel proud of creating. Graham Abott

Graham explains that analogue photography has been rising in popularity with younger generations. He notes, as a collector of old cameras, that younger people have been purchasing analogue cameras and enjoying the experience of photographing on film.

I’ve found that a lot of young people have got a bit disillusioned with all this poking at a glass screen thing and they’ve bought themselves analogue cameras. Graham Abott

Graham has been involved in the preservation and showcasing of the art through the Barrydale Analogue photography festival over the last 2 years which features exhibits from various photographers, vintage and unique photography methods, as well as workshops on various forms of analogue photography.

The Barrydale Analogue Photography Festival runs from the 9th to the 19th December and will feature work from artists such as Obie Oberholzer, Guy Tillim and Dennis Da Silva.

There’s a special charm of photographing with an analogue camera that you wouldn’t know until you’ve tried it. Graham Abott

Graham is passionate about preserving and sharing a seemingly esoteric art form and reigniting a new interest in the process and beauty of analogue photography.

