'The sexual abuse of elite child athletes resembles organised crime syndicates'
Bongani Bingwa interviews journalist and creator of 'My Only Story Podcast' Deon Wiggett and founding director of Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Miranda Jordan about predatory behaviour in affluent schools.
-
Wiggett began investigating cases of sexual abuse after memories of his own trauma resurfaced
-
Jordan said these predators operate almost like an organised crime syndicate
Wiggett started his podcast series and investigation into sexual assault in schools after memories resurfaced of the assault he faced as a teenager.
He said that through his investigations he has found horrifying abuse, particularly at affluent schools where children train to be elite athletes.
These children end up spending a significant amount of time with their coach.
If anything weird happens there is very little that these kids feel they can do because their elite coaches at their very famous schools are helping themselves to their genitals.Deon Wiggett, journalist and creator of ' My Only Story Podcast'
Jordan said that what they are seeing in elite environments is a sinister organised underworld that needs specialised investigations.
She added that many predators are known to each other and will even communicate to share information and advice with each other.
That smacks of organisation... when you talk in Whatsapp groups, in voice recordings, or share pictures of certain children.Miranda Jordan, founding director of Women and Men Against Child Abuse
She added that as these children grow and become prominent figures in the sports world, it makes it increasingly difficult for them to come forward about their abuse.
Scroll up to listen to the interviews.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'The sexual abuse of elite child athletes resembles organised crime syndicates'
